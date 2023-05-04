Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Rating) rose 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 17,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

