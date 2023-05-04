Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 87.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 17,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,487. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese bought 15,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,546.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,635,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,115,546.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,608,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,336,191.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 149,450 shares of company stock worth $337,542. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

