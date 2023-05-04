Gritstone bio (GRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 600.09%. On average, analysts expect Gritstone bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.53. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

