Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.55) to GBX 383 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.65) to GBX 390 ($4.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.27 ($4.20).

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN traded down GBX 1.84 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 339.07 ($4.24). 16,778,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,077,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2,825.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.82. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.47).

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

