Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Reduced by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

