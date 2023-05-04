Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Trading Down 3%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

