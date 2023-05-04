Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 878,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 343.49%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

