Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NASDAQ:HROW opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $763.88 million, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $16,980,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
