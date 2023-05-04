Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $763.88 million, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $16,980,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HROW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

