HCW Biologics (HCWB) & The Competition Head to Head Review

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HCW Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCW Biologics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $6.72 million -$14.90 million -3.07 HCW Biologics Competitors $8.98 billion $241.25 million -3.80

HCW Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than HCW Biologics. HCW Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 HCW Biologics Competitors 4315 15260 41744 729 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HCW Biologics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HCW Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.10%. Given HCW Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics’ peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -34.37% -30.70% HCW Biologics Competitors -3,400.99% -234.57% -35.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCW Biologics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

