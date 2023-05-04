Head-To-Head Survey: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) vs. WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $152.86 million 0.17 $4.45 million N/A N/A WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.75 -$17.75 million ($0.58) -0.81

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CLPS Incorporation and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A WaveDancer -147.68% -151.82% -107.64%

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

