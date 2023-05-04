Head to Head Survey: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -3.15% 21.35% 16.24% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rambus and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

This table compares Rambus and Solar Energy Initiatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $454.79 million 11.18 -$14.31 million ($0.14) -336.76 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rambus beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

