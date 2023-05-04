Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Lifted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,093,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,007 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 1,140,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

