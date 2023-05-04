Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 78,331 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,331 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,392,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,679,000 after buying an additional 144,743 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of KMX traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.68. 1,085,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,835. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

