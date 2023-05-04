Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 2,425 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.7 %

FIBK traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 488,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,442. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

