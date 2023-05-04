Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.