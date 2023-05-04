Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe comprises approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NWPX stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $270.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.87. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.