Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 256,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,604. The firm has a market cap of $973.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.