Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,420 shares during the period. ALLETE comprises 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of ALLETE worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 72,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

