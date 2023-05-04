Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,692 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 546,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

