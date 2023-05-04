Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 17,500 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 272,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 172,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 47,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,215. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

