Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 5,447 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Park Aerospace worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,997. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

