Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 55,696 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,696 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Phibro Animal Health worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 476,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $593.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

