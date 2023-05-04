Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 68,541 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68,541 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics comprises 1.7% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,281. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

