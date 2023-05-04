Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.72

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 54651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 283,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

