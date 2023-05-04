Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $24.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001143 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,547 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.93449 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05840098 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $31,091,500.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.