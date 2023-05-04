Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.5 %

HP opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.