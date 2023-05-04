Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of HLF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 198,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65.
Insider Activity
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.