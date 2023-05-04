Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $179.47 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $179.47 million and approximately $243,172.49 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00017002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,906.43 or 1.00044349 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

