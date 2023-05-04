Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,215 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

