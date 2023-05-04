Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

