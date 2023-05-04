Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.