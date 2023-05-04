Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

