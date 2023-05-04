Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

