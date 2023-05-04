Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

