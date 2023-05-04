Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

