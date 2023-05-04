Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.
