Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 7,233 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $278.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $686.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

