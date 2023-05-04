Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of KHC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

