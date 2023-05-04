Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 469.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $23,083,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 437.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

