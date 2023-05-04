Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,826 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 2.1% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

