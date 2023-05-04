Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Institutional Trading of Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

