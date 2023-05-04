Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.51 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 598,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,563. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Hologic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.