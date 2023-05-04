HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) COO Acquires $15,680.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) COO Troy Harper purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $15,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 434,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several research firms have commented on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

