HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,819 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.