Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.11% of Honda Motor worth $43,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 404,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.