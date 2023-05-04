Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.50 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.50 or 0.00032655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $129.66 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00127221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,646,744 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

