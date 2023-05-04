Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Todd A. Etzler Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) EVP Todd A. Etzler bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,287.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

