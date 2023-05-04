Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 1,017,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,705,000 after acquiring an additional 476,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

