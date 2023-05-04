Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

NYSE HWM traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.30.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

