Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.200-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

HWM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

